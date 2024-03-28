Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TopBuild by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $438.46 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $441.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

