Procyon Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Booking by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Booking by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $3,675.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,546. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,580.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,314.29.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

