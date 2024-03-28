The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,335. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.