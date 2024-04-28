Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. 201,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,755. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

