Terril Brothers Inc. Has $98,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equinox Gold by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,874,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,796. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

