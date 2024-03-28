Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.93.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

