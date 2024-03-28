Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.59.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.