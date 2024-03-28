William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nayax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Nayax stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $855.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.10. Nayax has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 34.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 221.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

