Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 280.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
