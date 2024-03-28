Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 280.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Down 2.4 %

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Shares of LON:RBW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 10 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,052. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.66. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.