Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 280.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:RBW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 10 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,052. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.66. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

