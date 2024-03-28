RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.29.

RH stock opened at $297.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.34. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

