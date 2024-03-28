Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,161 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 195,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,401,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. 101,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,668. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

