Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,102 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,102 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for 2.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XCEM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

