Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 188.0%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the February 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
