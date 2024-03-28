Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Increases By 188.0%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the February 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,916,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.