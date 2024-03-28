Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Decreases By 99.6%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INTI remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile
