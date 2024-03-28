Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Decreases By 99.6%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INTI remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

See Also

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

