West Wealth Group LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 866,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.