Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $261.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82.

Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

