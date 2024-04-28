Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unilever by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.