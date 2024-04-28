Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 51.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 56,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

