Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Decreases By 98.1%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 29th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 158,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,883. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

