Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 937,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 799,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 17,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.