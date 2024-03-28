Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 6,840 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 450,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.