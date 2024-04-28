Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of PPBN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $30.24.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.