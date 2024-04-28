Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%.
Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of PPBN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $30.24.
Pinnacle Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Pinnacle Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.
About Pinnacle Bankshares
Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
