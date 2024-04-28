First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Releases Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.
First Resource Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of First Resource Bancorp stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. First Resource Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41.
