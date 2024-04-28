First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Releases Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of First Resource Bancorp stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. First Resource Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

