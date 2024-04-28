Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03, reports. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

AAV stock opened at C$10.84 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.79 and a 1 year high of C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAV. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

Insider Activity

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

