Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Releases Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 5.63%.
Makita Stock Performance
Shares of Makita stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.
About Makita
