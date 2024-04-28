Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Releases Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Makita Stock Performance

Shares of Makita stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Get Makita alerts:

About Makita

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.