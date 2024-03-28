Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $368,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,494. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

