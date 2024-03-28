Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.03. 152,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,456. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $132.29 and a one year high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

