Callan Capital LLC Invests $72,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 141,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

