Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. STERIS comprises approximately 2.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 58.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,687,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STE stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $203.90. 318,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,812. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a one year low of $181.78 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile



STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

