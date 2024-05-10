Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Core Molding Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Molding Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Core Molding Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Molding Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

