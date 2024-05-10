Northland Capmk Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ TH opened at $11.66 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,471 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,689,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 523,398 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

