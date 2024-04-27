Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 357 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CWM LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AMETEK by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in AMETEK by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.77 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

