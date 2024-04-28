Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $461.29 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

