Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $447.89

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.89 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.42). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 510.50 ($6.31), with a volume of 535,959 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.30) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 526.80 ($6.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 509.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.67. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,508.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

