Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $447.89

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.89 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.42). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 510.50 ($6.31), with a volume of 535,959 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.30) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 526.80 ($6.51).
Read Our Latest Research Report on BAB
Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.