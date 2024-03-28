Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Up 113.8% in March

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPKL remained flat at $10.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 57,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Spark I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.