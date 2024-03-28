Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

