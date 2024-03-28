Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

