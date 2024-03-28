Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 4,074 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 18,911,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,433,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.37.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
