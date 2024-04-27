Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $263.08.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 85.03%.
Insider Transactions at SBA Communications
In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
