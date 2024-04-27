Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,751 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVR Energy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVR Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $209,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CVI stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

