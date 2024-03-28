Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 765 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

