Bailard Inc. Buys 3,776 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

