Syon Capital LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,217 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

