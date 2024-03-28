Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,737. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

