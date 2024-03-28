Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,737. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

