Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 604,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Suzano Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. Research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Suzano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,598,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Suzano by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 725,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 457,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.