Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 604,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,385,229 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. Research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
