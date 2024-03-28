SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 120.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16.
