Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.32%. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

