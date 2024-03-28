Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

TNLX stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Trans-Lux has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

