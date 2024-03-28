Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
TNLX stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Trans-Lux has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
Trans-Lux Company Profile
