Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Grows By 148.3%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the February 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. TILT has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get TILT alerts:

TILT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.