Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

